NASCAR Truck: Riley Herbst joins DGR-Crosley

By AMANDA VINCENT

Riley Herbst has joined DGR-Crosley for two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races, the race team announced Friday. He’ll drive the No. 54 Toyota at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway on Aug. 16 ISM Raceway (formerly Phoenix International Raceway) in Avondale, Ariz., on Nov. 9.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to join DGR-Crosley for a few races this season,” Herbst said. “They’ve shown impressive speed in the Truck Series and are dominating the K&N Series right now. I think we’ll have a real shot to run up front and contend for a win in all three races. Having David (Gilliland, team owner) to lean on will be a huge asset as well. I was able to work with the 54 crew some last week in a test at Bristol, and we learned a lot that will help us next week. I’m really looking forward to getting to Bristol.”

Herbst also will drive for DGR-Crosley in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon in September.

Herbst has one-career Truck Series start, coming earlier this season at Gateway Motorsports Park near St. Louis. He finished eighth in a Kyle Busch Motorsports entry. He also finished sixth earlier this season in his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at Iowa Speedway in Newton as a driver for Joe Gibbs Racing. Meanwhile, Herbst has been competing full-time in the ARCA Racing Series for the second-consecutive year. He has a win, 12 top-fives and 19 top-10s in 33-career starts.

In 2016, Herbst competed full-time in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West, posting seven top-fives and 10 top-10 finishes in 14 starts.

