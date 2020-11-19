NASCAR Truck: rookie Zane Smith voted Most Popular Driver

MARTINSVILLE, VIRGINIA – OCTOBER 30: Zane Smith, driver of the #21 LaPaz/MRC Chevrolet, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series NASCAR Hall of Fame 200 at Martinsville Speedway on October 30, 2020 in Martinsville, Virginia. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Zane Smith, the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Rookie-of-the-Year, added to his season honors by winning the 2020 Truck Series Most Popular Driver. The award, determined by an online fan vote at NASCAR.com, was announced Wednesday during a season-ending awards show on NBCSN.

“Damn, can’t thank you all enough for the Most Popular Driver award,” Smith (@ZaneSmith77) tweeted. “My fan base changed after @CLTMotorSpdwy earlier in the year and hasn’t stopped growing from there on. Truly something I’ve dreamed of & I owe it all back to you guys. Thank you!”

Smith’s rookie season in the Truck Series included two race wins at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn and Dover (Del.) International Speedway and concluded with a runner-up finish at Phoenix Raceway. As the only rookie in the championship four in the season-finale at Phoenix, the second-place race finish resulted in Smith finishing second to GMS teammate and 2020 champion Sheldon Creed in the final standings.

Smith’s first season in the Truck Series also included seven top-fives and 13 top-10 finishes in the 23 races that made up the season. GMS Racing has announced that Smith will remain with the team for 2021.

