NASCAR Truck: Ross Chastain, Carson Hocevar part-time with Niece next year

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 08: Ross Chastain, driver of the #45 CarShield Chevrolet, stands by his truck during qualifying for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Lucas Oil 150 at ISM Raceway on November 08, 2019 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ross Chastain and Carson Hocevar will run partial NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series schedules for Niece Motorsports in 2020. They’ll be teammates to Ty Majeski, who already has been announced as full-time driver of the No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet next season.

Chastain raced for Niece Motorsports full-time in 2019, primarily driving the No. 45. He won three times and finished the season second in the driver standings, despite not declaring himself Truck championship eligible until the first eight of the 23 races of the season already had been completed.

Chastain will race for the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in 2020 through a full-time deal with Kaulig Racing.

The number of Truck Series races Chastain will contest next season has not been announced, but Niece Motorsports revealed via press release Friday that Hocevar will run nine races for the team in 2020.

“I’m really looking forward to this opportunity,” Hocevar said. “Niece Motorsports has invested a lot in their program in the last few years, and the results are really showing. I’m excited to be able to work with and learn from drivers like Ty Majeski and Ross Chastain. I’m thrilled to get in race-winning equipment and hopefully learn a lot and compete at a high level.”

Unlike Chastain, Hocevar is new to Niece Motorsports. He ran his first two Truck Series races in 2019 — at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, for truck owner Jordan Anderson and at ISM (formerly Phoenix International) Raceway for Timmy Hill. He posted a best finish of 23rd at ISM. He also posted four top-fives and 10 top-10 finishes in 12 ARCA Menards Series races last season.

“Carson has proven to be a very talented young racer, and we are looking forward to him continuing that with our team,” Niece Motorsports owner Al Niece said. “We are excited to prove that last season wasn’t a fluke and are looking to run strong again in 2020.”

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).