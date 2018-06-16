NASCAR Truck: Ross Chastain climbs into Beaver Motorsports entry at Iowa

By AMANDA VINCENT

Beaver Motorsports announced Friday that Ross Chastain would be behind the wheel of the team’s No. 50 Chevrolet for the M&Ms 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Iowa Speedway in Newton on Saturday night. The Iowa weekend will be a double-duty weekend for Chastain, as he’ll also compete in the Iowa 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race as driver of the No. 4 JD Motorsports entry.

“We have been working and planning for several months now to upgrade our race team,” truck owner Mark Beaver said. “This weekend will be the first of many upgrades that Beaver Motorsports plans to set forth for the remainder of the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season. While there is much work still to be done as we continue to look for opportunities with drivers and sponsors I am very happy this plan is coming together, and we should start to see better results as we move forward.”

Chastain is the seventh driver to climb into a truck for Beaver Motorsports in 2018, following Dawson Cram, Timmy Hill, Travis Kvapil, B.J. McLeod, Jamie Mosley and Todd Peck. Peck is the only driver to run more than one race for the team in the first eight races, driving the No. 50 truck at both Dover (Del.) International Speedway and Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth.

Saturday’s Truck Series race will be the first race in that series for Chastain in 2018. He competed full-time in the Truck Series in 2012 and ran at least one race in the series yearly between 2011 and 2017, except in 2015. This year, Chastain has been competing full-time in both the Xfinity and Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series. The Cup Series has the weekend off.

“I’ll never take my racing career for granted, whether it’s driving a Cup car, an Xfinity car or a truck,” Chastain said. “An opportunity to race is an opportunity to race, and I’ll take as many of those opportunities as I can get. We never know how long we’re going to be able to do this, so I’m making the most of it every week. I’m excited to pull double duty again, and I am going to give it 110% in both my truck and Xfinity car. I’m thankful to everyone who has helped put this deal together so that I can drive the 50 truck this weekend. I’ll do my part to finish well and have some fun out here, too.”

Chastain has three top-10 finishes in 13 Xfinity Series races, so far, this season, with best finishes of ninth Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway.

