NASCAR Truck: Ross Chastain closer to playoff berth with Iowa win

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – JUNE 06: Brett Moffitt, driver of the #24 Central Plains Cement Company Chevrolet, and Ross Chastain, driver of the #38 Niece Equipment Chevrolet, stand in the garage during practice for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on June 06, 2019 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

EDITOR’S NOTE: Brett Moffitt was declared the winner of the M&Ms 200 at Iowa Speedway after Ross Chastain‘s truck failed post-race inspection, because the truck was too low.

As a late entry for the 2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series championship a couple of races to go, the goals for Ross Chastain prior to last weekend’s race at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth were to win a second race in 2019 and get into the top-20 in the driver points standings before the end of the regular season. Goal one was accomplished Sunday with a win of the M&Ms 200 at Iowa Speedway in Newton. The race was scheduled for Saturday night but was delayed until mid-day Sunday because of rain.

“This team is just so good. We started with a good baseline and just went from there,” Chastain said. “These guys are just so good; they make the race trucks go so fast. You just don’t know what it feels like to have race trucks that race like this; nothing else matters. This is what every race car driver in the world is working toward is opportunities like this. We won another one! It means the world to get this opportunity. It just a dream come true right now.”

Chastain also claimed $50,000, as Sunday’s race was the middle race of the three-race “Triple Truck Challenge.” As a result, he he wins the next race at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Ill., he’ll claim a total of $300,000 in bonus money from the program — another $50,000 for a race win, a $50,000 for winning two races in the program and $150,000 from Gander Outdoors Chairman and CEO Marcus Lemonis for two wins in the three races.

Brett Moffitt finished second after running second to Chastain for most of the 30-lap third stage of the race. Ben Rhodes was third, Harrison Burton fourth, and Grant Enfinger rounded out the top-five.

Chastain led 141 laps of the 200 that made up the race, taking the lead on the final lap of the first of two 60-lap stages and running up front for the remaining distance, including two stage wins.

Chandler Smith started on the pole as a result of the starting grid being set by truck owner points because of a qualifying rain-out on Saturday. He was behind the wheel of the No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Truck that has won six races this season — five by owner Kyle Busch and last weekend’s Texas Motor Speedway race by Greg Biffle.

Smith led the first 55 laps of the race before a lengthy pit stop to fix a radio problem. He was back in the top-five by the end of the second stage and got off pit road second to Chastain during the caution at the end of the second stage, but a pit-road speeding penalty put him in the back for the restart early in the final stage.

Smith rembounded to finish ninth.

ThorSport teammates Matt Crafton and Johnny Sauter were the only other two lap leaders. Crafton led three laps and Sauter one between Smith’s time up front and Chastain taking the lead. Crafton finished the race in the eighth position, but NASCAR retired Sauter early just before lap 140.

Sauter spun after contact with Austin Hill on lap 138, bringing out the fourth and final caution of the race. Sauter retaliated during the caution, spinning Hill, and as a result, Sauter was parked by NASCAR for the remainder of the race.

“I got better things to worry about than the No. 13 (Sauter) truck,” Hill said.

Other top-10 finishers included Stewart Friesen in sixth, Sheldon Creed in seventh and Raphael Lessard in 10th.

