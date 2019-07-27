NASCAR Truck: Ross Chastain dominates at Pocono

LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 27: Ross Chastain, driver of the #45 Niece/Acurlite Chevrolet, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Gander RV 150 at Pocono Raceway on July 27, 2019 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ross Chastain dominated the Gander RV 150 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., on Saturday en route to his third NASCAR Gander Outdoors win of the 2019 season, his second that counts toward the postseason playoffs.

“We stomped them in the dirt; we pressed the attack. I’m so excited,” Chastain said. “We don’t back down at all. We just keep going.”

Tyler Ankrum, who won the most recent race at Kentucky Speedway, followed up that first-career Truck Series win with a runner-up finish at Pocono.

“Really just fought myself at the beginning of the race,” Ankrum said. “I was kind of stepping on my own toes, overdriving the race car. It’s really easy to do here. You don’t really feel that you are overdriving, but the lap times show it. Fought that with myself at the beginning of the race. Kind of fixed myself; it was smooth-going from there. I burned my tires up trying to chase down Ross Chastain. I couldn’t get close enough to him to really get the draft. I had an awesome Toyota Tundra. Got to thank RAILBLAZA, DGR-Crosley, everyone that got me here.”

Harrison Burton was third and Christian Eckes and reigning series champion Brett Moffitt rounded out the top-five.

The short 60-lap/150-mile race got off to a slow start, with the yellow flag flying on lap one for a Stewart Friesen spin that collected Anthony Alfredo in turn one.

“I spun around and made contact with the wall,” Friesen said. “I got to the apron there and it’s just a bummer. I had a lot of friends and family here today and just really, really disappointed. I wish I could have done more to last a little longer out there. We’ll be back but it just sucks right now.”

The second yellow came on the restart, again in turn one, when Bryan Dauzat spun and backed his truck into the wall. The race finally saw its first complete green-flag lap on lap nine.

Chastain took the lead from pole sitter Austin Hill before the first first-turn caution and led all but six laps of the race, including a win of the first 15-lap stage. He led the first 26 laps, only giving up the lead to pit under green on lap 27.

Hill retired from the race before the halfway mark, heading to the garage with a transmission problem.

Several drivers made their only pit stops in the final laps of the second stage as Harrison Burton stayed out to inherit the lead for a stage-two win before making his stop under caution between the second and final stages. After he pitted along with others who stayed out prior to the end of the second stage, Chastain was back up front for the final restart of the race at the start of the third stage.

Ankrum was on the front row next to Chastain on the final restart and ran second to Chastain for the remaining laps.

The two cautions in the opening laps were the only two cautions of the race for on-track incidents.

Matt Crafton finished sixth, and Todd Gilliland was seventh. Crafton’s ThorSport Racing teammates Johnny Sauter, Ben Rhodes and Grant Enfinger rounded out the top-10. Sauter’s top-10 finish came after being a lap down at one point after and unscheduled pit stop for a tire problem early in the race. Rhodes started the race in the back after an unapproved change to his truck after Friday’s qualifying session.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Gander RV 150 at Pocono Raceway:

