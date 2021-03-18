NASCAR Truck: Ross Chastain reunites with Niece for Atlanta race

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ross Chastain will make his first NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start of the 2021 season Saturday in the Fr8Auctions 200 at Atlanta Motor Speedway. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 44 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet.

“Racing is what I love to do, so anytime I can come race in the Truck Series, I’m excited to do it,” Chastain said. “A huge thank you to Chip and everyone at Ganassi for allowing me to come race with Niece Motorsports. I enjoy working with the group at Niece Motorsports, they always have fast Chevrolets ready to go. I’m looking forward to contending for a win, we had such a strong truck in this race last year.”

Chastain’s regular gig for 2021 is driver of the No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet in the NASCAR Cup Series, but he has a history with Niece Motorsports in the Truck Series. He has driven a truck for the team on at least a part-time basis since 2018, and all three of his career-Truck Series wins have come behind the wheel of a Niece entry. All three of those wins came in 2019 when he drove a Niece Motorsports truck full-time. His win at Kansas Speedway was a career-first for both driver and team.

“Ross has done so much for this organization; we’re excited any time we can get him back in a truck,” Niece Motorsports General Manager Cody Efaw said. “Every time Ross gets in a truck, you know you’re going to get his best effort. Our whole organization has been working as hard as we can to build great trucks for all four teams, so we are looking forward to a successful weekend in Atlanta.”

In addition to his three wins, Chastain’s career-Truck Series stats include 16 top-fives and 40 top-10 finishes in 91 races. He also is a two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series race winner.

Chastain will have to start last (40th) in Saturday’s race.

The Fr8Auctions 200 is scheduled for an approximate 2:30 p.m. ET Saturday and will air live on FS1. Below, is the starting grid for the race:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).