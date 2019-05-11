NASCAR Truck: Ross Chastain scores first win at Kansas

during the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series Digital Ally 250 at Kansas Speedway on May 10, 2019 in Kansas City, Kansas.

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ross Chastain became a NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race winner Friday night at Kansas Speedway when he took the checkered flag in the Digital Ally 250. The win also was a first for Niece Motorsports.

“This is what sports is all about,” Chastain said. “We had the world by the tail last fall, and everything got taken away from us. We didn’t quit, though. I’m going to celebrate this one a lot more than I did the last one (NASCAR Xfinity Series win at Las Vegas Motor Speedway). I thought, after the last one, they were going to come a lot more easy. But it’s not easy. I hate to see Stewie (Stewart Friesen) lose one like that. I know he’s been trying to win, but, yes, we got it!”

Chastain took his race-winning lead when Stewart-Friesen ran out of fuel with three laps remaining. After a green-flag cycle of stops, Friesen had less fuel in his tank than the fellow-competitors after staying on pit road only long enough to take two tires.

Before running out of fuel, Friesen had led over half of the 167 laps that made up the race. The ultimate result of the pit miscue, though, was a 15th-place finish.

Ben Rhodes took runner-up honors, despite a pit-road speeding penalty at the end of the opening 40-lap stage. Todd Gilliland and Austin Hill finished third and fourth while Brandon Jones overcame a spin that brought out the first caution on lap 26 to finish fifth.

Friesen’s dominance included wins of both 40-lap stages that made up the first 80 laps of the race. The top-four at the end of both of those stages was the same — Friesen, Bret Moffitt, Grant Enfinger and Chastain. All four drivers ran in the top-five throughout most of the race before Enfinger and Moffitt got together racing for second behind a distant Friesen on lap 139.

Friesen led 30 laps of the first 40-lap stage after taking the lead from pole sitter Matt Crafton on lap nine. Varying pit strategies between the early-race caution for Jones’ spin and the end of the first stage shuffled Friesen outside for the restart at the beginning of stage two while Sheldon Creed started the second stage after staying out between the stages.

Enfinger led after the restart for a lap-53 Natalie Decker wreck, but on lap 70, Friesen was back up front. Enfinger was able to retake the lead from Friesen soon after the race restarted for the final 87-lap stage, with Friesen retaking the lead and having a sizable cushion as a result of his two-tire, green-flag stop.

Friesen had a seven-second lead on Enfinger after the stops, allowing him to go into fuel-conservation mode, but he was unable to save enough.

Finishing the race sixth through 10th were Crafton, Enfinger, Moffitt, Riley Herbst and Harrison Burton.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Digital Ally 250 at Kansas Speedway:

