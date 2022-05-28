NASCAR Truck: Ross Chastain wins in double overtime at Charlotte

CONCORD, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 27: Ross Chastain, driver of the #41 Worldwide Express Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning he NASCAR Camping World Truck Series North Carolina Education Lottery 200 at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 27, 2022 in Concord, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



In a three-wide finish after two overtimes at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway on Friday night, Ross Chastain won the North Carolina Education Lottery 200.

“Carson Hocevar and that No. 42 team dominated tonight. Al Niece (team owner) has given us trucks to come out and fight for wins,” Chastain said. “I hate it so much for Carson. If I had chosen the bottom like he did, I would have done the same thing. You’re just in a bad spot and I would have given him the push he needed to win.

“I’m so proud of Carson. I just want to say that over and over. I love him. We learn together, and we lose together. I’m ready to bust (a watermelon).”



Grant Enfinger finished second, and John Hunter Nemechek was third.

Carson Hocevar dominated the second half of the race after taking the lead from Ryan Preece on lap 72. Preece had taken the lead from Christian Eckes on a lap-66 restart.

After an incident involving Tyler Ankrum and Jesse Little on lap 131 sent the race into its first overtime, Preece challenged Hocevar in a physical battle for the lead that resulted in a crash that sent the race into its second overtime.

Preece wound up 11th at the checkered flag and Hocevar 16th after leading a race-high 57 laps in an event that was scheduled for 134 laps but extended to 143.



“I tried too hard,” Hocevar said. “I just crashed myself.”



Preece, though, considered the incident a result of a lack of respect from Hocevar.



“All you kids watching right now wanting to get to this level, don’t do that. Race with respect,” Preece said in his post-race interview on FS1.



Hocevar had a slow pit stop when his crew struggled on the right side of the truck during the race’s only cycle of green-flag pit stops on lap 100. Even so, he cycled back to the lead when the cycle completed on lap 106.



Zane Smith won stage one after taking the lead from Kyle Busch on lap two and leading most of the 30-lap opening stage. Pole sitter Ty Majeski finished second in the stage.

Busch fell back to sixth by stage end and was penalized on his pit stop after the first stage when a crew member went over the pit wall too soon.



Smith’s dominance continued into the second stage, but Ben Rhodes won stage two under caution at lap 60.



When the yellow flag waved for Tate Fogleman on lap 53, Rhodes, along with Derek Kraus and Timmy Hill, stayed out. A Matt Mills spin on the restart put the race back under caution for the end of the stage.



Eckes was first while Smith lined up fifth to restart after stage two after the drivers who stayed out late in the second stage made their pit stops.



Eckes and Smith rounded out the top-five at the end of the race. Finishing sixth through 10th were Tanner Gray, Busch, Chandler Smith, Stewart Friesen and Rhodes.



