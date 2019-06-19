NASCAR Truck: Ross Chastain’s disqualification upheld after appeal

NEWTON, IOWA – JUNE 16: Ross Chastain, driver of the #44 TruNorth/Paul Jr Designs Chevrolet, takes the checkered flag to win the NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series M&M’s 200 Presented by Casey’s General Store at Iowa Speedway on June 16, 2019 in Newton, Iowa. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ross Chastain and the No. 44 Niece Motorsports’ disqualification from Sunday’s M&Ms 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race at Iowa Speedway in Newton was upheld Wednesday when the team appealed the penalty. Chastain finished first in the Iowa race, but when his truck failed post-race inspection, he was stripped of the win and second-place finisher Brett Moffitt was declared the winner.

The front end of the No. 44 truck was significantly under NASCAR’s minimum height requirement. Pointing at the truck passing pre-race inspection, team owner Al Niece contended that the post-race failure was a result of damage sustained during the race.

“Our Niece Motorsports team works hard to ensure that our race trucks are within the confines of NASCAR rules,” Niece said. “Both of oour Chevrolets passed opening and pre-race inspections. We believe that the No. 44 truck sustained minor damage during the event, which left the truck too low following the race. We will appeal NASCAR’s decision. Regardless of the outcome, this team will be prepared to go to Gateway and win again.”

The disqualification was the first across any of NASCAR’s national series since the sanctioning body announced prior to the start of the season a crackdown on post-race inspection failures.

Chastain declared himself eligible for the Truck Series championship two races ago, switching his eligibility from the NASCAR Xfinity Series to the Truck Series. As a result of his mid-season change, he headed into the June 14 race at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth with no points and his win of the Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway earlier this year not garnering a berth in the playoffs. Had his Iowa win stood, it would’ve secured a berth in the playoffs, provided he get into the top-20 of the driver points standings by the end of the regular season.

A part of the Iowa disqualification was a reduction in points earned in the race to last-place points. Chastain has six more races to achieve a “legal” win and get into the top-20 of the points standings.

“We gave them an eight-race head start, so what’s one more race? How big of a head start do these guys need in the points? No issues on my end,” Chastain said in an interview with NBC Sports on Tuesday. “I don’t want to sound cocky, but I am confident, because I know what it’s like to not have speed, and you’re struggling and don’t have resources. We have the resources.”

According to Chastain, the disqualification has Niece doubting his ownership of a NASCAR team.

“There will be fallout from this for us for a long time,” Chastain also said during the NBC interview. “It shook Al Niece and all of us to our cores. ‘What are we doing? Why are we doing this?’ Al’s prepared for years to win races, and the amount of investment and infrastructure he’s put into this race team, and to get your second win, and they take it away. I think it really made him think about why is he doing this? And is this worth doing? It did. He’s a guy who wears his emotion on his sleeve just like I do. He’s honest. And he came in the shop and had some, for me, very bone-jarring words that was like, ‘Holy cow, this could have a really bad effect on all our futures, his included, in NASCAR.’ It’s scary stuff right now, and that’s why we will go win this weekend, and we will keep winning.”

