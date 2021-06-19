NASCAR Truck: Ryan Preece wins in series debut

LEBANON, TENNESSEE – JUNE 18: Ryan Preece, driver of the #17 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 18, 2021 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



NASCAR Cup Series regular Ryan Preece’s first-career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start into a first-career win for the driver Saturday night in the Rackley Roofing 200 at Nashville (Tenn.) Superspeedway.

“That was a lot of fun,” Preece said. “Really I didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t know anything. I was just taking the guidance from Chad (Johnston, crew chief) and my teammates and told them I’d be better in the race than I was in qualifying and practice. And fortunately, I lived up to that.”



Preece passed Grant Enfinger for the lead on lap 144 of the 150-lap race, and Todd Gilliland also got by Enfinger in the closing laps for runner-up honors after starting in the back and suffering a commitment-line violation penalty on a lap-80, yellow-flag pit stop.



“It stings not to get that last spot, especially because I was under the 17 (Preece) and got too loose, but that’s racing,” Gilliland said.

Enfinger finished third, Zane Smith was fourth, and Stewart Friesen finished fifth.



After potting during the lap-78 caution, Enfinger and Friesen opted to stay out when stage two completed on lap 95. Cautions in the final third of the race allowed to go the remaining distance without stopping again on fuel.



After Chandler Smith won the second stage, Enfinger and Friesen cycled up to the top-two positions for the restart for the final stage by staying out while everyone else pitted. Enfinger led most of the remaining laps until Preece took his race-winning lead. Friesen and Preece, though, did take brief leads from Enfinger on a couple of restarts.



Derek Kraus and Chandler Smith each led a race-high 48-laps. Kraus led the first 48 laps, including a stage-one win on lap 45, after starting on his first-career Truck Series pole.



Kraus, though, wrecked out of the race on lap 111 after contact from Josh Berry.



After getting off pit road first during the caution that followed the opening stage, Smith led the remainder of the 50-lap stage two.



ThorSport Racing teammates Matt Crafton and Ben Rhodes finished sixth and seventh, respectively. Ty Majeski finished eighth, Austin Hill ninth, and John Hunter Nemechek was 10th after starting in the back.