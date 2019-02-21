NASCAR Truck: Ryan Reed joins DGR-Crosley for Vegas

KANSAS CITY, KS – OCTOBER 20: Ryan Reed, driver of the #16 Lilly Diabetes Ford, prepares for practice for the NASCAR XFINITY Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway on October 20, 2017 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Former NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Ryan Reed will take on the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 1, the third race of the season. He’ll drive the No. 17 DGR-Crosley Toyota.

“Ryan has a lot of experience behind the wheel,” DGR-Crosley co-owner David Gilliland said. “We are thrilled to welcome him to our program at DGR-Crosley. Not only will he be an asset to our program and provide key feedback as we continue to grow and improve, but it’ll also be an advantage to our younger drivers to have someone with his experience as their teammate. We’re looking forward to getting Ryan and Bono paired up in Vegas – I think it’s going to be a really strong pairing.”

Reed has one previous Truck Series start, coming in 2012 tat Las Vegas with Wauters Motorsports. He finished 17th after starting 18th. He competed full-time in the Xfinity Series for five seasons between 2014 and 2018 after running a partial schedule in 2013. He has two-career series wins, both coming at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in 2015 and 2017. He lost his ride at Roush Fenway Racing at the end of the 2018 season when Lilly Diabetes ended its sponsorship relationship with the race team.

Kevin “Bono” Manion will be crew chief. David Keith will be spotter.

I’m thankful to everyone who has played a part in getting me back behind the wheel of a racecar,” Reed. “Dexcom plays a huge part in my daily life and being able to manage my diabetes every day, and it’s cool to be able to connect them to another part of my life that I’m so passionate about. I was in Daytona over the weekend, and it was really disappointing to be there and not be racing. I’m thankful for Dexcom, David and DGR-Crosley for giving me the opportunity to race again. This next part of my career is all about being competitive and being in equipment I know I can win in. I believe that DGR-Crosley is going to give me that opportunity at Vegas.”

Dexcom Inc., a diabetes care and management company, will be Reed’s sponsor. Reed was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes when he was 17.

