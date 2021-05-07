NASCAR Truck: Ryan Reed replaces Raphael Lessard at Darlington

KANSAS CITY, KS – OCTOBER 20: Ryan Reed, driver of the #16 Lilly Diabetes Ford, prepares for practice for the NASCAR XFINITY Series Kansas Lottery 300 at Kansas Speedway on October 20, 2017 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Ryan Reed will join GMS Racing to drive the No. 24 Chevrolet in Friday night’s LiftKits4Less.com 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. He’ll start the race from the 19th position. He replaces Raphael Lessard, who recently announced he was stepping away from Truck Series competition.

“I’m so excited, and I can’t thank Chevy and everyone at GMS, Mike (Beam, GMS Racing President), Maury (Gallagher, owner), enough for the opportunity,” Reed said. “It is awesome to see a new partner come into the sport with Tandem Diabetes Care. I use their t:slim X2 insulin pump to help manage my type 1 diabetes, and their advanced Control-IQ technology has improved my health, overall.”

Friday night’s race will be Reed’s third Truck Series race of 2021 but his first with GMS Racing. He ran the two most recent races on the series schedule at Richmond (Va.) Raceway and Kansas Speedway in a truck owned by Ray Ciccarelli, resulting in finishes of 29th and 40th, respectively.

Reed made only two Truck Series starts prior to 2021 — in 2012 and 2019, both at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Most of Reed’s NASCAR national-level experience has come in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He contested 171 Xfinity races between 2013 and 2018, resulting in two wins — both at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway for Roush Fenway Racing in 2015 and 2017. His Xfinity stats also include seven-career top-fives and 27 top-10s.

“We’re very grateful to have talented drivers like Ryan to be able to step up and compete for us,” GMS Racing President Mike Beam said. “We’re thankful for him and his partner, Tandem Diabetes care for coming onboard with us for Darlington.

Reed made his NASCAR Cup Series debut, his only Cup Series race, to date, at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway in 2016 for Roush Fenway, resulting in a 26th-place finish.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).