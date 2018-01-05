Share This Post

NASCAR Truck: Ryan Truex without ride as 2018 season approaches

Ryan Truex (photo courtesy of Getty Images for NASCAR)

By AMANDA VINCENT

As the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season approaches, Ryan Truex finds himself without a ride for the 2018 season, according to an article from Catchfence.com. Hattori Racing Enterprises plans to continue full-time competition in the Truck Series this season but has yet to name a replacement for Truex.

Truex drove for Hattori in 2016 and 2017, with 2017 being his first full-time season in the Truck Series. He just missed the playoffs last season, winding up ninth, highest among non-playoff drivers, on the strength of eight top-fives and 13 top-10 finishes in the 23 races that made up the 2017 season. Ben Rhodes claimed the eighth and final 2017 playoff berth by tie-breaker over Truex.

In all, Truex has 10 top-fives and 19 top-finishes in 42-career Truck Series starts. All but one of his career top-fives and all but two of his career top-10 finishes came with Hattori Racing over the course of the last two seasons.

Truex also has 39-career starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, made between 2010 and 2015, resulting in two top-fives and nine top-10 finishes.

The 2017 season also was the first full-time season in the Camping World Truck Series for Hattori Racing Enterprises.

