NASCAR Truck: Ryan Truex without ride as 2018 season approaches

By AMANDA VINCENT

As the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season approaches, Ryan Truex finds himself without a ride for the 2018 season, according to an article from Catchfence.com. Hattori Racing Enterprises plans to continue full-time competition in the Truck Series this season but has yet to name a replacement for Truex.

Truex drove for Hattori in 2016 and 2017, with 2017 being his first full-time season in the Truck Series. He just missed the playoffs last season, winding up ninth, highest among non-playoff drivers, on the strength of eight top-fives and 13 top-10 finishes in the 23 races that made up the 2017 season. Ben Rhodes claimed the eighth and final 2017 playoff berth by tie-breaker over Truex.

In all, Truex has 10 top-fives and 19 top-finishes in 42-career Truck Series starts. All but one of his career top-fives and all but two of his career top-10 finishes came with Hattori Racing over the course of the last two seasons.

Truex also has 39-career starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, made between 2010 and 2015, resulting in two top-fives and nine top-10 finishes.

The 2017 season also was the first full-time season in the Camping World Truck Series for Hattori Racing Enterprises.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).