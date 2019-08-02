NASCAR Truck: Sam Mayer makes debut at Bristol

Photo from Getty Images for NASCAR

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sam Mayer plans to make his NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series debut in the UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway on Aug. 15. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 21 GMS Racing Chevrolet. He’ll also drive the truck in races at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway on Oct. 26 and ISM (formerly Phoenix International) Raceway on Nov. 8

“I can’t believe I’m going to be making my first Truck Series start at Bristol next month, and I’m really excited ManpowerGroup will be on board with me for my three races this year,” Mayer said. “To have a worldwide company support me this early in my career is pretty incredible.”

Mayer races for GMS Racing in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East and ARCA Menards Series. Seven races into the K&N Series East schedule, he has two wins, the first coming at Bristol. He also has five top-fives and leads the points standings in that series. He has contest six races, so far, of a partial ARCA schedule, finishing in the top-five in all but one race.

“I led every lap and won the K&N race at Bristol in April, so I’m hoping we can have a really solid performance for them in the Truck race next month, as well as at Martinsville and Phoenix,” Mayer said.

Mayer will be a teammate to Truck Series regulars Brett Moffitt and Sheldon Creed in his three Truck Series starts. The Bristol race will be the first race of the Truck Series season in which GMS Racing will field three trucks after scaling back to two teams following the 2018 season.

