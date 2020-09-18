NASCAR Truck: Sam Mayer wins at Bristol, Bayne disqualified

BRISTOL, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 17: Sam Mayer, driver of the #24 Armour Guard Chevrolet, celebrates after winning the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 17, 2020 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sam Mayer played NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series playoff spoiler Thursday night at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway when he won the UNOH 200, the first race of the 2020 playoffs. The win was the first-career Truck Series victory for the 17-year-old driver not yet old enough to run the entire series schedule, coming in his seventh-career start, his fourth of 2020.

“I love this place Mayer said. “I don’t know what to say.”

GMS Racing took a one-two finish at Bristol, with Mayer’s teammate Brett Moffitt in second. Moffitt led a race-high 117 laps of the 200-lap race before losing the lead to Mayer with 30 laps remaining.

Tanner Gray and Parker Kligerman finished third and fourth. Trevor Bayne was fifth to the checkered flag in his third Truck Series race, but his truck didn’t meet NASCAR’s minimum height requirements in post-race inspection, resulting in disqualification. Bayne’s DQ moved Chandler Smith up to a fifth-place finish.

Moffitt took the lead from pole sitter Grant Enfinger on the opening lap of the race and led the entire 55-lap opening stage en route to the stage-one win. Tyler Ankrum was one of three drivers who stayed out during the caution after the opening stage and remained up front for the stage-two win on lap 110.

Moffitt was back up front after the second stage and remained up front until Mayer took his only lead of the race.

Aside from the two cautions at the end of the two 55-lap stages, the yellow flag waved three others times, first on lap seven for an incident involving regular-season champion Austin Hill and Stewart Friesen. The yellow flag waved for a Danny Bohn spin on lap 82 and lastly when contact between Hill and Austin Wayne Self sent Self into the wall.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Enfinger, Ankrum, Ross Chastain ande ThorSport Racing teammates Johnny Sauter and Matt Crafton.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the UNOH 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).