NASCAR Truck: schedule, weather outlook for Eldora Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series goes dirt-track racing for a rare mid-week race, Wednesday night’s Eldora Dirt Derby at Eldora Speedway in Rossbuhg, Ohio. In addition to a different surface, the format, especially when it comes to qualifying, will be strikingly different, more similarly resembling a traditional dirt-track format.

Wednesday’s on-track activity will begin with single-vehicle, two-lap qualifying. The pole for the main event, the Dirt Derby, will be set in that qualifying session, but otherwise, the race starting grid will be set by the finishing orders of a series of qualifying races.

The Eldroa Dirt Derby will be a 150-lap race, split into 40, 50 and 60-lap stages.

Here’s a look at the schedule of on-track activity for the Eldora Dirt Derby (courtesy of NASCAR.com):

All times ET

TUESDAY

7-7:55 p.m. — practice

9-9:55 p.m. — final practice

WEDNESDAY

5:15 p.m. — single-vehicle, two-lap qualifying

7:30 p.m. — first 10-lap qualifying race (FS2)

7:39 p.m. — second qualifying race (FS2)

7:48 p.m. — third qualifying race (FS2)

7:57 p.m. — fourth qualifying race (FS2)

8:06 p.m. — fifth qualifying race (FS2)

8:45 p.m. — 15-lap last-chance qualifying race (FS2)

9:30 p.m. — race (FOX Business)

WEATHER (courtesy of Accuweather.com):

Muggy conditions are expected at Eldora Speedway on Tuesday and Wednesday nights. There’s a 50 percent chance of rain Tuesday, but that chance drops to a miniscule three percent by Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the low temperature is expected to drop to 68 after a Tuesday daytime high of 87.

The temperature is expected to get back up into the high 80s, specifically 88, on Wednesday, but drop, again, to the high 60s, possibly 70, Wednesday night. Wednesday night’s rain chance is even smaller than the previous night’s at one percent.

