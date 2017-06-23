NASCAR Truck: Scott Lagasse Jr. back with Young’s Motorsports for Iowa

By AMANDA VINCENT

Scott Lagasse Jr. will be behind the wheel of the No. 02 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet on Friday night for the M&Ms 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Iowa speedway in Newton. The addition of the Truck Series race to his docket makes the Iowa race weekend a doubleheader weekend for Lagasse, as he’ll drive the No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet in the American Ethanol E15 250 NASCAR Xfinity Series race Saturday night.

“I’m really appreciative of the opportunity to drive for Young’s Motorsports this weekend,” Lagasse said. “I had the chance to drive for Tyler (Young) and his team last year at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Without question, there isn’t a harder working bunch in the garage. I’m looking forward to Friday night.”

Lagasse drove the No. 02 to a 22nd-place finish at Homestead-Miami Speedway last November. His most recent Truck Series race was the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February in which he finished seventh for GMS Racing. In all, Lagasse has 26-career Truck Series starts, resulting in a top-five and four top-10 finishes.

“We’re looking forward to Iowa,” team owner Tyler Young said. “We’ve been working on the truck for a few weeks. Scott is an accomplished racer who brings a lot to the table as far as feedback and ideas. We’re eager to improve on our Homestead showing and hope, maybe, this will open the door for more opportunities later this year.”

Chad Kendrick will be crew chief on the No. 02 truck at Iowa for his second race with the team in the Truck Series.

“Chad has a lot of experience, and I think his input can only make our weekend stronger at Iowa,” Lagasse said. “It’s important for us to go out there in the truck and finish all the laps. Staying in the seat as much as possible this weekend will, hopefully, be beneficial with solid finishes on Friday and Saturday night.”

