NASCAR Truck: second playoff race moves to Darlington

By AMANDA VINCENT
Only one race remains in the regular-season portion of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season — an Aug. 7 date on the road course of Watkins Glen (NY) International. When the playoffs get underway Aug. 20 at World Wide Technology Raceway, formerly Gateway, near St. Louis, the seven-race “postseason” docket will look slightly different than originally planned.
Darlington (SC) Raceway will host the second race of the Truck Series playoffs on Sept.5, prior to a NASCAR Cup Series race at the track later the same day. The Truck Series race at Darlington is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. It will the middle race of a three-race NASCAR weekend at Darlington, with the NASCAR Xfinity Series racing there the previous day.
The Truck Series race moves to Darlington from Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. The change in venue is COVID-19-related.
The move to Darlington results in a second race at the storied track for the Truck Series in 2021. Reigning series champion Sheldon Creed won there in May.
Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).