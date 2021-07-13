NASCAR Truck: second playoff race moves to Darlington

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – MAY 07: Todd Gilliland, driver of the #38 Black’s Tire Ford, leads the field during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series LiftKits4Less.com 200 at Darlington Raceway on May 07, 2021 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Only one race remains in the regular-season portion of the 2021 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season — an Aug. 7 date on the road course of Watkins Glen (NY) International. When the playoffs get underway Aug. 20 at World Wide Technology Raceway, formerly Gateway, near St. Louis, the seven-race “postseason” docket will look slightly different than originally planned.



Darlington (SC) Raceway will host the second race of the Truck Series playoffs on Sept.5, prior to a NASCAR Cup Series race at the track later the same day. The Truck Series race at Darlington is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. It will the middle race of a three-race NASCAR weekend at Darlington, with the NASCAR Xfinity Series racing there the previous day.



The Truck Series race moves to Darlington from Canadian Tire Motorsport Park. The change in venue is COVID-19-related.



The move to Darlington results in a second race at the storied track for the Truck Series in 2021. Reigning series champion Sheldon Creed won there in May.



Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).