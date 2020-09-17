NASCAR Truck: series renews former name for 2021

By AMANDA VINCENT

The NASCAR Truck Series will revert back to its moniker, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, in 2021, Camping World CEO Marcus Lemonis announced Tuesday.

“The transition back to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series demonstrates the continued power of NASCAR’s brand-loyal fan base and creates a broader touchpoint with fans who are RV and outdoor enthusiasts,” Lemonis said. “We leveraged the series to support the successful launch of our new brand in 2019, and look forward to celebrating the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Champion in November. The next generation of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series is right around the corner and we’re committed to the series that has delivered for our customers, fans and the entire Camping World family of brands.”

The Camping World and Gander brands are part of the same company that owns the naming rights of the Truck Series, and that company opted to use those rights to promote its Gander brand in 2018 and 2019, first with the Gander Outdoors Truck Series and, then, with the current Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

Camping World became the second title sponsor of the Truck Series, replacing Craftsman in 2009. Craftsman was title sponsor fro 1996, the second year of the Truck Series, through 2008.

