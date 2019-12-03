NASCAR Truck: series undergoes slight name change

By AMANDA VINCENT

Although the NASCAR Truck Series is retaining its title sponsor in 2020, the series is undergoing a name change. Beginning with the 2020 season, the series will be called the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, a change from the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series.

“Gander Trucks will have a new series logo and the same great racing in 2020,” a tweet from the official series Twitter account (@NASCAR_Trucks) on Nov. 19 read.

The latest name change will be the second name change for the series in as many seasons. Ahead of the 2019 season, the series became the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series, a change from the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, the series name since 2009. Camping World and Gander Outdoors are under the same ownership umbrella.

The series, which began in 1995, previously was the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Two of NASCAR’s three national series will undergo name changes ahead of the upcoming season. The Cup Series will be referred to, simply, as the NASCAR Cup Series, a change from the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, as that series embarks on a new sponsorship model. The only national-level series retaining its name for next season will be the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).