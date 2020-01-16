NASCAR Truck: Shane Wilson crew chief at DGR-Crosley in 2020

By AMANDA VINCENT

Shane Wilson will be the crew chief for NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series rookie Tanner Gray on the No. 15 DGR-Crosley Ford team in 2020, the race team announced Wednesday.

“I couldn’t be more excited to have Shane join our program at DGR-Crosley,” DGR-Crosley co-owner David Gilliland said. “I think the combination of Tanner’s fresh talent and Shane’s veteran poise will be a great pairing. We expect this team to be a threat and contend for wins throughout the season.”

Wilson has been a crew chief in all three of NASCAR’s national series. Last season, he was crew chief for Ryan Sieg at RSS Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Wilson has 17 Xfinity Series wins as a crew chief for drivers Kevin Harvick and Brendan Gaughan and two wins with Clint Bowyer in the NASCAR Cup Series. He was the 2006 Xfinity Series champion crew chief with Harvick as driver.

Wilson was a crew chief for Gaughan in the Truck Series between 2001 and 2003 and also in 2013. He is an eight-time winning crew chief in the Truck Series with 72 races of series experience. Gray will be only the second driver with whom Wilson has worked in the Truck Series.

