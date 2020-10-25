NASCAR Truck: Sheldon Creed dominates Texas race

FORT WORTH, TEXAS – OCTOBER 25: Sheldon Creed, driver of the #2 Chevy Truck Month Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on October 25, 2020 in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sheldon Creed joined GMS Racing teammate Brett Moffitt as drivers with their 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series championship four berths already clinched with round of eight race wins with his victory Sunday in the SpeedyCash.com 400 at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth. Creed’s latest win was his fourth of the 2020 Truck Series season.

“Gosh, what a learning day, honestly,” Creed said.

Creed got out in front of Austin Hill on an overtime restart after playoff driver Ben Rhodes made contact with Christian Eckes that sent Eckes into the wall with three laps remaining in the 147-lap scheduled distance.

“Just Creed has teammates and I don’t is kind of what it came down to,” Hill said. “The 23 (Brett Moffitt) just pushed him down the backstretch and pushed him to the lead. I got, probably, the best start you could possibly get. Was side-by-side with him right at the start-finish line. Didn’t have a ton of help from behind going into turn one, but I was able to stay on his outside off of two, which not a lot of people were able to do. I thought that I did everything right. It was just there at the end when the 23 sucked up to him and got to him and pushed him into three, he was able to clear me, and after that, I’m wide open, but I couldn’t get to him. It was a solid day for our AISIN Toyota Tundra, but kind of stings a little bit knowing how good our truck was, and we had to fight through some adversity, come from the back and do things like that and we still ended up with a P2 finish. Pretty good day for us, but still kind of stings a little bit.”

Creed dominated the race, leading 131 laps of the 152 laps that made up the race, including a win of the first 35-lap stage. He led all but two of the first 64 laps of the race, the other two led by ThorSport Racing teammates Rhodes and Matt Crafton. Crafton took the lead from Creed on lap 65 and claimed the stage-two win at lap 70.

Creed retook the lead on the restart that followed stage two.

The yellow flag waved nine times, including one for playoff driver Grant Enfinger’s blown engine inside the final 60 laps and another with about 30 laps remaining when Chandler Smith’s No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports truck that won the last three races at Texas and is in contention for the Truck Series owner championship hit the wall after it was hooked by another truck.

Creed lost the lead to Stewart Friesen soon after the restart from Smith’s caution. But Friesen and Johnny Sauter wrecked racing for the top spot a few laps later, handing the lead back over to Creed.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Crafton, Austin Wayne Self, Dylan Lupton, Derek Kraus and Tanner Gray.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the SpeedyCash.com 400:

