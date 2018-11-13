NASCAR Truck: Sheldon Creed to go full-time with GMS Racing in 2019

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sheldon Creed will go full-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Seires in 2019 as a driver for GMS Racing. It will be Creed’s first full-time season in any of NASCAR’s national series.

“I am extremely pumped about the opportunity to continue my asphalt career and transition into being full-time in the Truck Series,” Creed said. “My goal in whatever I race is to be able to go out and compete for wins every week and, hopefully, be in a position to contend for a championship at the end. I really think I have that opportunity with GMS Racing. We were able to get a jump start on next season by running these final four races this year, and I think that will really be to my benefit when we kick off the 2019 season.”

Creed has made four starts in the Truck Series in 2018, including the three most recent races for GMS as driver of its No. 2 Chevrolet. He also is slated to finish the season in the No. 2 Friday night at Homestead-Miami Speedway. He finished 10th in the most recent race, Nov. 9 at ISM Raceway near Phoenix.

Creed is the reigning ARCA Racing Series champion. In the 2018 season that ended last month, he won four times in 20 races and posted 16 top-fives and 18 top-10 finishes.

“We are really excited to add Creed full-time to our 2019 Truck Series line-up,” GMS Racing President Mike Beam said. “He is a talented driver that has the potential to have an impressive career in NASCAR. I know that the people at GMS Racing and GMS Fabrication will supply him with solid Chevrolets week in and week out.”

Creed has made six-career starts in the Truck Series, so far, the other two starts coming in 2016 and 2017 at Eldora Speedway in Rossberg, Ohio. He also made two starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last year, both on road courses.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).