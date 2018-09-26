NASCAR Truck: Sheldon Creed joins GMS Racing for four races

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sheldon Creed will drive a No. 28 Chevrolet entry for GMS Racing in the final four races of the 2018 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season, beginning with the Oct 27 race at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. The only remaining Truck Series race for which Creed won’t be in the truck will be an Oct. 13 race at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway.

“I’m super excited for this new opportunity at GMS Racing,” Creed said. “I know I have a lot to learn, so I’m going into this with an open mindset. I want to try to gain as much knowledge as I possibly can in these four races.”

Creed has three-career Truck Series starts, all coming on the dirt track of Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, between 2016 and 2018. His best finish, to date, was in this year’s race there. He is the championship points leader in the ARCA Racing Series as its season draws to a close. In ARCA competition this year, he has three wins in 18 races.

After Martinsville race, Creed will race at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth, ISM Raceway near Phoenix and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

“I’m excited to see what these final four races will hold for our No. 28 team,” crew chief Doug Randolph. “Sheldon has proven himself on the race track in every level of racing he has been in. Stepping up to trucks for these final races will take some patience and learning for us all, but I’m sure he will get adjusted quickly and will be competitive. I’ve always enjoyed working with younger drivers and I’m looking forward to getting started with Sheldon.”

