NASCAR Truck: Sheldon Creed reunites with ARCA crew chief

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Sheldon Creed poses for a photo at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

GMS Racing has announced a crew chief change for its No. 2 Chevrolet team of driver Sheldon Creed in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Series ahead of Saturday’s Gander RV 150 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. Jeff Stankiewicz replaces Doug Randolph atop the No. 2 pit box after the first 13 races of the 2019 season and is expected to be the crew chief for the remainder of the 23-race season.

“I’m super excited to work with Jeff again,” Creed said. “We had a lot of success last year and always seemed to be on the same page. We got along great and I’m pumped to see what we can do the rest of the season together.”

Stankiewicz was Creed’s crew chief in the ARCA Menard’s Series last year, and together, they won the 2018 ARCA championship after four wins in the 20-race season.

“I’m happy to be back at GMS and back with Sheldon,” Stankiewicz said. “We won quite a few races and a championship together last year, so I’m hoping we can pick up right where we left off. We’ve got three more chances to get a win to put Sheldon into the Playoffs, and from there we’ll keep building on what we’ve got.”

Stankiewicz was crew chief for Gus Dean at Young’s Motorsports for the first 13 races of the 2019 Truck Series season. In all, Stankiewicz has 127 races of crew chief experience in the Truck Series, going back to 2011. He’s a two-time Truck Series race-winning crew chief, with two victories in 2016 at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, with Kyle Larson as driver and Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway with Grant Enfinger behind the wheel. Both of those wins came with GMS Racing. Stankiewicz was a crew chief for GMS Racing in the Truck Series from 2014 through 2017.

Creed is in his first full season of Truck Series competition. He is ninth in the driver points standings after 13 races that have resulted in four top-10 finishes. His best finishes of the season, so far, are three sixth-place finishes at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway near Fort World and Iowa Speedway in Newton.

