NASCAR Truck: Sheldon Creed scores rain-shortened win at Kentucky

SPARTA, KENTUCKY – JULY 11: Storm clouds seen as the pace car leads the field during the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway on July 11, 2020 in Sparta, Kentucky. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

When Sheldon Creed took the green and white checkered flag to win the second 45-lap sage of the Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta, he wound up taking the race win, as lightning and, then, rain prompted NASCAR to call the race official after the completion of stage two. The win is Creed’s first-career Truck Series win.

“It feels awesome. I’d really like to have finished that out and get the real checkered flag,” Creed said. “Have to thank all my guys, who have been putting so much time in the shop. Really wish I could have gotten to the finish line and finished that out right, but I’ll take this win.”

As a result of the race being called at the conclusion of stage two, the top-10 finishers of the stage than ended at lap 70 were the top-10 race finishers, with the ThorSport trio of Ben Rhodes, Matt Crafton and Johnny Sauter finishing second through fourth. Austin Hill rounded out the top-five.

“Coming into tonight, we tried a different package than we have ever ran in the past,” Hill said. “Last year, we struggled, here, at Kentucky, and in years past, they have also struggled in Kentucky, as well. Coming in here, we didn’t really know what we were going to have. We tried a total different setup with no practice. We just kind of swung for the fence. From my point, we were really good. We started off a little on the free side and, then, as the run went on through stage one, it got tight. So during the first stage break, we tried to stay in front of the race track and free it up. During that second stage, I thought we made some really good adjustments. I actually thought we had a really good shot at winning the race tonight if we could have got a little more track position. I felt like our truck could get through traffic a little bit better than most of the other trucks. All-in-all, we are consistent. I’ll take a P5 and go on to Texas and try to get a win there. I’m itching really bad for a win with how good our season has been and how good we are running each and every week. I know the wins will come. I just have to be patient. Just keep digging — keep fighting hard. Everybody on our AISIN Group Toyota Tundra did a heck of a job today coming to the track with no practice, with a brand new setup and being that fast off of the truck. It just goes to show how good everybody at HRE (Hattori Racing Enterprises) and Scott (Zipadelli, crew chief) and all the guys are at making these things really good off the trailer.”

Rhodes, Sauter and Derek Kraus started the race in the back after their trucks were discovered to be in violation of section 20.4.12.2.b (Triangular Filler Panels) of the 2020 NASCAR rule book. Rhodes and Sauter got toward the front through pit strategy — Rhodes pitting during a lap-21 caution and, then, staying out when the previous frontrunners pitted at the end of the first 35-lap stage. Sauter took two tires after the opening stage. As a result, Rhodes was third and Sauter sixth for the restart to begin stage two.

Creed’s GMS Racing teammate Brett Moffitt started the race on the pole and was still up front when the yellow flag waved for the third time in the race on lap 21. On lap 26, though, another GMS driver, Zane Smith, took the lead and remained up front for the stage-one win at lap 35.

Moffitt was second at the end of the first stage, put a pit-road penalty for having too many crew members over the wall during the caution at the end of the stage sent Moffitt to the back. He was back up to 11th at the checkered flag.

Parker Kligerman, who, like Rhodes, stayed out after the opening stage, and Rhodes led laps early in the second stage before Creed took what wound up being his race-winning lead on a lap-52 restart.

Christian Eckes finished sixth, Smith was seventh, Kraus eighth, Tanner Gray ninth, and Todd Gilliland finished 10th.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Buckle Up in Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway:

