NASCAR Truck: Sheldon Creed wins at Gateway

MADISON, IL – AUGUST 30: Sheldon Creed, driver of the #2 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the CarShield 200 presented by CK Power for the Gander Outdoors Truck Series at World Wide Technology Raceway on August 30, 2020 in Madison, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Curry/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sheldon Creed claimed his third win of the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season, his second in the last three races, Sunday in the CarShield 200 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway in Madison, Ill. With his second win in the three-race “Triple Truck Challenge” program, Creed built his bonus total to $150,000 ($50,000 for each of his two wins and another $50,000 for winning two of the three races).

“Hats off to my guys; great adjustments all day,” Creed said. “Came from 17th. Had my work cut out for me.”

Creed took the lead from GMS Racing teammate Sam Mayer on the final restart with 13 laps remaining when Mayer didn’t get up to speed. Another GMS teammate, Brett Moffitt, took second and finished in the runner-up position, giving GMS a one-two finish.

Austin Hill finished third, and Mayer was fourth, giving GMS Racing three trucks inside the top-five at the checkered flag. Stewart Friesen rounded out the top-five.

The fourth GMS Racing driver, Zane Smith, finished seventh after starting on the pole and leading the first 45 laps.

Todd Gilliland took the lead from Smith on lap 46 and led a race-high 76 laps of the 160-lap race, including stage wins on laps 55 and 110. Gilliland was running up front with Creed in second when Creed made contact with Gilliland that sent Gilliland into the wall on lap 122 and onto pit road.

“I want to start with apologizing to (Gilliland). It’s so hard to pass here, and I got the opportunity to get to his inside. Just was really loose getting in, and he was close to my door. They were having such a good day,” Creed said. “Hate to do that to him.”

Gilliland wound up with a 22nd-place finish.

Mayer took the lead when the top-two drivers make contact. All four GMS drivers were in the top-four for two late-race restarts with 28 laps to go and 13 laps to go with Mayer in the lead for both restarts.

Raphael Lessard finished sixth, and Grant Enfinger was the only Thorsport Racing driver in the top-10 at the checkered flag in eighth. Ty Majeski finished ninth, and Tanner Gray rounded out the top-10.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the CarShield 200 at WWT Raceway at Gateway:

