NASCAR Truck: Sheldon Creed wins Darlington wreck fest

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chevrolet driver and reigning NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion Sheldon Creed took the lead from Ben Rhodes on lap 140 of the 147-lap LiftKits4Less.com 200 and drove on to his first win of the 2021 season at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway on Friday night. The race ended under its track-record 12th caution. With the win, Creed took the first of three Triple Truck Challenge bonuses to be awarded this season.

“It feels great,” Creed said. “Didn’t have the best truck there, for sure.”

Rhodes finished second after leading 34 laps, leading three ThorSport Racing drivers in the top-five of the racing finishing order. Teammates Matt Crafton and Grant Enfinger finished fourth and fifth, respectively. The fourth ThorSport driver, Johnny Sauter, was just behind them in sixth.

“We set ourselves up for the end there with our Bombardier Tundra to go for a long run — with like low pressures, and then, low and behold, red flags and caution after caution after caution. So what do you do, right?” Rhodes said. “He had seven-lap newer tires, some help on the restarts, and I guess conditions were perfect for him, but I’m not going to pout about it. I’m driving a race car. I’m happy.”

The other top-five finisher was Carson Hocevar in third.

The attrition-filled race included a lap-118 crash that involved nearly half the field, including stage winners Todd Gilliland and John Hunter Nemechek. Gilliland won the first stage at lap 45, and Nemechek won stage two at lap 90. Nemechek led a race-high 65 laps and was the leader when Stewart Friesen and Corey Heim, who was making his Truck Series debut, made contact that sent Heim into Nemechek and set off the large crash that put the race under the red flag.

Nemechek still managed a top-10 finish, finishing eighth. Gilliland finished 15th.

Rhodes, who was the only previous Darlington race winner in Friday night’s event, led early before losing positions with a tire issue in the first 40 laps of the race. He looked to be out of contention until the big crash, but he was back up front for the restart that followed.

Other top-10 finishers included Timmy Hill in seventh, Austin Wayne Self in ninth and Jordan Andrson in 10th.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the LiftKits4Less.com 200:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @autoracingdaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).