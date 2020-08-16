NASCAR Truck: Sheldon Creed wins on Daytona road course

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – AUGUST 16: Sheldon Creed, driver of the #2 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Sunoco 159 at Daytona International Speedway on August 16, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sheldon Creed held off GMS Racing teammate Brett Moffitt on a late-race restart to win Sunday in the Sunoco 159, the first-ever NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race on the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway road course. The win, which came after a race-high 19 laps-led, was Creed’s second Truck Series win of the 2020 season and the second series win of his career.

“That was nerve-wracking,” Creed said. “Brett is really good on road courses, and he’s helped me so much in the Chevy simulator. I just didn’t make any mistakes. He tried to cross me up a few times in three and five, and I just stopped in the corners so he couldn’t get a run. I’m so happy for my guys; they’ve been working really hard. We’ve had a rough couple weeks, like running up front and losing an alternator. Thank you Brett for running me clean there. I’m just trying to make a name for myself. I’ve torn up a lot of (expletive). I give it my all every time I’m in the truck.”

With the win, Creed also laid claim the the first $50,000 bonus in the three-race, second-inaugural “Triple Truck Challenge” program.

Moffitt finished second to give GMS a one-two finish. Raphael Lessard got by Matt Crafton in the final laps to finished third. Matt Crafton finished fourth, and Austin Hill rounded out the top-five.

Creed took his final lead inside 10 laps to go and maintained the position through two additional restarts for the win. The last of those restarts was an overtime restart that extended the race from its originally-scheduled 44-lap distance to 46 laps.

Moffitt and Creed were stage winners. Moffitt won the opening stage that ended on lap 12 after leading the entire stage. While several drivers pitted under green around lap nine, Moffitt was among those who stayed out until stage-end, giving up the lead after the stage to make his first pit stop.

Christian Eckes was up front to start the second stage, opting to not make his first pit stop until lap 21. He lost the lead to Crafton on lap 16 and spun soon after losing the lead. Creed took the lead from Crafton on lap 19 and remained up front for the stage-two win on lap 25.

After pitting under green in the closing laps of the second stage, Lessard stayed up front during the caution after the stage to restart with the lead. Crafton, then, retook the lead with 14 laps later, but lost that lead to Moffitt a couple laps later.

Moffitt gave the lead back to Crafton by pitting under caution with just over 10 laps remaining.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Sunoco 159:

