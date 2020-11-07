NASCAR Truck: Sheldon Creed wins race, title at Phoenix

AVONDALE, ARIZONA – NOVEMBER 06: Sheldon Creed, driver of the #2 Chevy Accessories/Trench Shoring Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway on November 06, 2020 in Avondale, Arizona. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Sheldon Creed became the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Champion Friday night when he won the Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway. The season-ending win was his fifth of the 23-race season.

Creed and GMS teammate and fellow-title contender Zane Smith were among drivers who pitted during a lap-148 caution that sent the race into overtime. As a result, they restarted eighth and ninth with two laps remaining, but on newer tires, they were able to get back to the front quickly, with Creed taking his race-winning lead just before the white flag.

“I thought my teammate was going to win the championship and we were going to run third,” Creed said. “We were just too loose, there, as we went on. The caution came out and Jeff (Stankiewicz, crew chief) and I were talking, and we had nothing to lose. The worst we’re going to run is fourth, here. Let’s put tires on it. I pride myself on my restarts week-in and week-out and just nailed that restart right there. They were racing really hard. I was driving as hard as I could. I want this so bad. I was just driving as hard as I could, and I knew if I did, I’d have a shot. My guys and Chevy Accessories and everyone who helps us, and my grandfather is the one that makes this deal happen.”

Smith finished second, Chandler Smith was third, Christian Eckes fourth, and Raphael Lessard rounded out the top-five.

Another GMS driver and championship contender, Brett Moffitt, finished 10th after leading a race-high 78 laps of the race that was scheduled for 150 laps but extended to 156. The remaining title contender, Grant Enfinger, finished 13th.

Enfinger took the lead on the final restart but made contact with the wall on the final lap.

Throughout much of the race, Enfinger was the lowest-running among the four title contenders. He was the only one of the four to pit during the third caution of the race on lap 104. As a result, he restarted outside the top-10, but on newer tires, he had the fastest truck on the track and was up to 2nd in the running order by 10 laps to go. Moffitt was the race leader at the time.

Enfinger started on the pole, but Zane Smith took the lead on the opening lap and led the first 48 laps, including a stage win on lap 45.

Creed was first off pit road during the caution that followed the first stage, but on lap 75, Moffitt passed him for the lead and took the stage-two win at lap 90. After taking the lead from Creed, Moffitt led until the final restart of the race.

Other top-10 finishers included Stewart Friesen in sixth, Ben Rhodes in seventh, Tyler Ankrum eighth and Todd Gilliland in ninth.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix Raceway:

