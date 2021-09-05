NASCAR Truck: Sheldon Creed wins second-straight

DARLINGTON, SOUTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 05: Sheldon Creed, driver of the #2 Liftkits4less.com Chevrolet, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series In It To Win It 200 at Darlington Raceway on September 05, 2021 in Darlington, South Carolina. (Photo by Jared East/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT



Two races into the 2021 NASCAR Truck Series playoffs, reigning series champion Sheldon Creed is undefeated in season playoff races, claiming his second-consecutive win and third win, overall, this season Sunday in the In It To Win It 200 at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway. The latest win also completed a season sweep of Truck Series races at Darlington.



“What a way to open the playoffs, right?” Creed said.

Sunday’s Truck Series race originally was scheduled for Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Canada, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic prompted NASCAR to move the event to Darlington.



John Hunter Nemechek finished second, Stewart Friesen was third, Todd Gilliland fourth, and Stewart Friesen rounded out the top-five.



Nemechek won the opening 45-lap stage after taking the lead from pole sitter Creed on lap 10.

Creed got his stage win when stage two concluded at lap 90. He beat Nemechek off pit road after the opening stage to start the second 45-lap stage up front. After Chandler Smith passed him for the top spot on lap 64, Creed re-inherited the lead when Smith opted to give up the position to pit during a lap-67 caution.



Creed, then, held off Nemechek for the remainder of the stage and remained up front to dominate the final 57-lap stage of the race.



“Started the day really, really loose and I was like, ‘Oh, no, we’re in trouble here.’ But the guys worked on it, pit crew killed it all day,” Creed said.

Finishing sixth through 10th were Grant Enfinger, Chandler Smith, Johnny Sauter, Zane Smith and Matt Crafton.



The yellow flag waved eight times in the 147-lap race, including a lap-15 competition caution and two yellows that divided the race into its three stages.