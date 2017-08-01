NASCAR Truck: spec engine possibility explored

By AMANDA VINCENT

NASCAR continues to explore the idea of a spec engine for its Camping World Truck Series. A week ago, Truck Series team GMS Racing drivers Johnny Sauter and Spencer Gallagher tested two trucks powered by Ilmor Engines at Darlington (S.C.), according to a Motorsport.com report. Then, NASCAR Vice President of Officiating and Technical Inspection confirmed during an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio on Monday that a decision relating the a Truck Series spec engine was forthcoming.

“We’re always looking at ways to enhance the racing but have to do it in a way that’s financially manageable,” Sawyer said. “Gene Stefanyshyn and his group at the (NASCAR) R&D (Center) are looking at some ideas. Engines are a high priority line item. We did a closed test a week or so ago and are gathering all the information from that. We’re hoping to have a major announcement in the next 10 days or so about what direction we want to go with that.”

According to an AutoWeek.com report, ARCA Racing Series teams have saved up to $250,000 in engine-related costs over the last three years. NASCAR worked on offering a spec engine for the Truck Series for the 2016 season, but there were reliability issues with the considered engine and the manufacturers competing in the series weren’t fond of the idea.

The spec engine tested at Darlington last week produced faster lap times than the Chevrolet engine in use in the Truck Series this year. GMS Racing is a Chevrolet team.

