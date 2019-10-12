NASCAR Truck: Spencer Boyd claims first win at Talladega

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Spencer Boyd poses for a photo at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

When the checkered flag waved in the Sugarlands Shine 250 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway on Saturday, Spencer Boyd was second to Johnny Sauter, but NASCAR officials ruled Sauter forced Riley Herbst below the double yellow line in a blocking attempt as the two drivers approached the checkered flag. As a result, Boyd was declared the winner for the first time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. His win also was the first for Young’s Motorsports.

“You dream of winning races,” Boyd said. “Four years ago, I was selling cars with my dad for Hendrick Automotive. You never know what’s going to happen here. Sitting there second, was going to be happy. Then, one of my crew guys said, ‘You won!’”

Sauter, after leading a race-high 28 laps and taking the checkered flag first after an overtime restart, wound up with a 14th-place finish, the final finishing position on the lead lap.

“It is what it is,” Sauter told the Motor Racing Network. “They took the win away. What are you going to do?”

Todd Gilliland was credited with runner-up honors, and his Kyle Busch Motorsports teammate Herbst was third.

“It was good. Our Tundra just wasn’t fast enough all day,” Gilliland said. “We made a lot of good moves and just every time I’d get to the front, I was not fast enough, and they’d put me right to the back again. It was everything I could do to stay in front of some of those guys. It was fun to run up front, there, at the end. I wish we could’ve just been faster the whole race.”

Playoff drivers Brett Moffitt and Stewart Friesen rounded out the top-five. Moffitt and Friesen were the two highest-finishing playoff drivers, despite being a lap down late in the race. By the time the field cycled through green-flag pit stops in the final 30 laps, both drivers were black-flagged for locking bumpers while running first and second, Moffitt as the leader. Friesen was penalized for speeding during the cycle. Moffitt got back on the lead lap during a lap-82 caution for Anthony Alfredo. Friesen got back on the lead lap during a lap-88 caution for a multi-truck wreck that began with then-leaner Ross Chastain attempted to block Sheldon Creed to maintain his position.

“I definitely turned left on him,” Chastain said. “Sorry to everybody that got taken out. That one is on me.”

As a result of the incident, Chastain wound up with a 22nd-place finish the worst of the six remaining playoff drivers. He was the only playoff driver who finished outside the top-10. Aside from Moffitt and Friesen in the top-five, Austin Hill, Tyler Ankrum and Matt Crafton finished sixth through eighth.

Other drivers finishing in the top-10 were Creed in ninth and Grant Enfinger in 10th.

Creed and Friesen were the stage winners, with Creed running up front when stage one ended at lap 20 and Friesen winning the second stage at lap 40.

After Crafton started on the pole, Crafton, Todd Gilliland and Sauter led early before Creed took the top spot on lap eight and led the remaining opening stage. Chastain, Moffitt, Crafton and Hill were lap leaders in the second stage before Friesen took the lead late in the second stage on lap 38.

Sauter was back up front by 30 laps to go and resumed the lead after the race’s lone green-flag cycle of stops. Chastain took the lead on a restart inside the final 10 laps while Sauter dropped outside the top-10. Sauter, though, got back inside the top-five by Chastain’s caution. He took the lead by the final caution of the race, the seventh, that sent the race into overtime after Gus Dean hit the wall.

Below, is the complete finishing order of the Sugarlands Shine 250 at Talladega Superspeedway:

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).