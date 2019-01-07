NASCAR Truck: Spencer Boyd joins Young’s Motorsports

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 16: NASCAR XFINITY Series Driver Spencer Boyd poses for a portrait at Daytona International Speedway on February 16, 2018 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Spencer Boyd will drive the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet full-time in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors (former Camping World) Truck Series in 2019, the race team announced Monday.

“This is an amazing opportunity for me with a team that is committed to running up front,” Boyd said. “I learned a ton in my first full-time season in the Xfinity Series last year and the Youngs have given me the opportunity to build on that this year. For me and my career, it’s about continuing to gain experience and performing better, so that’s what we’re going to do in 2019.”

Boyd has six-career Truck Series starts, to date, three each in 2017 and 2016. His best-career finish, so far, was a 13th at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway, his most recent series start. His only full season of competition in any NASCAR national series was the 2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. In 41-career starts in that series, his best finish was a 17th at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway last July.

Andrew Abbott remains the crew chief on the No. 20 team.

