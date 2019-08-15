NASCAR Truck: Spencer Boyd scales back

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Spencer Boyd poses for a photo at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

After failing to make the 2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series playoffs, Spencer Boyd has opted to scale back his 2019 Truck Series campaign with the hopes of running more Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races. Boyd was the full-time driver of the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet in the first15 races of the Truck Series season. He plans to continue with the team on a part-time basis.

“As a team, we collectively had a goal to make the playoffs this season, and we fell short,” Boyd (@SpencerBoyd) tweeted. “I have to do what’s right for my career to always make progress, and Tyler Young has been very supportive of me as a driver. For the remainder of 2019, I will be part-time with Young’s Motorsports while pursuing opportunities in the Cup Series. I look forward to providing value to Young’s Motorsports in my new role and supporting my teammates through the remainder of the season. While I won’t be at Bristol this week, I will be back on track real soon.”

Landon Huffman is listed as the driver of the No. 20 on the preliminary entry list for Thursday night’s UNOH 200 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

The 2019 season, until now, was Boyd’s first full-time season in the Truck Series. He posted a career-best finish of fourth in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February. To date, that finish has been his only career-top-10. He has 21-career Truck Series starts, also running three races in 2017 and three in 2016. He didn’t contest any Truck Series races last year.

Boyd has one Cup Series start to his credit at Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn this season. he crashed out of that race. Boyd also has made 41-career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, including the complete 2018 season. He has a career-best Xfinity race finish of 17th at Daytona last July.

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autoracingdailyonline).