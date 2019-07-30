NASCAR Truck: Spencer Boyd sidelined for Eldora race

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 15: Spencer Boyd poses for a photo at Daytona International Speedway on February 15, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Spencer Boyd will be sidelined for Thursday night’s Eldora Dirt Derby NASCAR Gander Outdoorts Truck Series race at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, because of a non-racing injury. Landon Huffman will substitute behind the wheel of the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports truck.

Boyd has been suffering from back pain. His doctor recommended he sit out the the Gander RV 150 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., but Boyd ran the race, anyway.

“For the past week, I’ve had back pain that I’ve been fighting through,” Boyd said. “I went against my doctor’s advice and raced at Pocono. I’ll be taking his advice this time and sitting out Eldora and, perhaps, more races to heal properly. I’m devastated to say the least, but know I have a long career ahead of me with many more races. I appreciate all the support from Young’s Motorsports, my sponsors, my fans and NASCAR and look forward to coming back when I’m 100 percent. Thank you Landon Huffman for stepping in this week at Eldora.”

Boyd climbs out of the track 14th in the Truck Series driver points standings, 14 races into the 23-race season. He has one top-five finish — a fourth in the season-opening race at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway in February.

Huffman has three previous starts in the Truck Series — two in 2017 and one last year. He has a best finish of 17th at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway in 2017.

