NASCAR Truck: sponsorship issue sidelines Angela Ruch

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 14: Angela Ruch poses for a photo at Daytona International Speedway on February 14, 2019 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

By AMANDA VINCENT

Angela Ruch, who drove the No. 00 Reaume Racing truck in the first five races of the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series schedule will not run Saturday’s Pocono Organics 150 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa., and it is unclear when she’ll return to Truck Series competition. Team owner Joash Reaume will drive the truck in the Pocono race.

“As many of you have seen, I will unfortunately not be in the No. 00 truck this weekend in Pocono,” a statement from Ruch read. “With the current state of NASCAR and the lack of ability to entertain sponsors and their customers or vendors, it’s led to the sponsorship that I had being on hold until that changes. I’m truly disappointed as I think we made a lot of positive strides with the No. 00 team and look forward to getting back into the truck as soon as possible. It’s disappointing for all, as I know fans are extremely anxious to get back to the track. I hope NASCAR realizes soon that the Truck Series needs its fans and sponsors just as bad if not more than the Cup Series.”

Reaume Racing usually fields three trucks but has entered only two trucks for the Pocono race. Jesse Iwuji will be in the team’s No. 33.

The Pocono race will be Reaume’s first start of the season as a driver. He last drove a truck in competition in 2018. In 33-career Truck Series races, Reaume has a best finish of 23rd for Obaika Racing at Daytona in 2015.

