NASCAR Truck: standings after Bristol Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Two races remain in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series regular season as the series heads into an off-weekend. With the UNOH 200 at Bristol (Ten.) Motor Speedway on Aug. 16 being the first part of Kyle Busch’s Bristol sweep, the Truck Series standings still include exactly five championship-eligible drivers with race wins, led by Christopher Bell with four. Other race winners include John Hunter Nemechek with two and Johnny Sauter, Matt Crafton and Kaz Grala with one apiece.

Busch also swept the stages at Bristol, so none of the series regulars collected playoff points.

Heading into the final two races of the regular season, beginning with the Sept. 3 race at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park, the series’ only road-course race of the year, three positions are open for drivers to get into the playoffs by points. With only two regular-season races remaining, at least one of the playoff spots will go to winless drivers getting in on points. Chase Briscoe leads the way, points-wise, among drivers still looking for first wins of the season.

Being in the top-eight in points won’t be a guarantee of getting into the playoffs, either. Grala is outside the top-eight, in 12th, but with his win, he’ll be in, and as a result, will knock out a top-eight driver. As they stand, heading into the final two races of the regular season, Ryan Truex is the last driver in, while Grand Enfinger is the first driver out, nine points behind Truex.

Here is a look at the Camping World Truck Series standings after the UNOH 200 at Bristol:

1. Christopher Bell — 4 wins, 24 playoff points

2. John Hunter Nemechek — 2 wins, 11 playoff points

3. Johnny Sauter — 1 win, 10 playoff points

4. Matt Crafton — 1 win, 7 playoff points

5. Kaz Grala — 1 win, 5 playoff points

6. Chase Briscoe — 534 points, 1 playoff point

7. Ben Rhodes — 469 points, 1 playoff point

8. Ryan Truex — 452 points, 1 playoff point

____________

9. Grant Enfinger — 443 points, 0 playoff points

10. Noah Gragson — 418 points, 1 playoff point

11. Austin Cindric — 397 points, 0 playoff points

12. Justin Haley — 347 points, 0 playoff points

