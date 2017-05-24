NASCAR Truck: standings after Charlotte Motor Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

With, yet, another NASCAR Camping World Truck Series win May 19 at Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway in the North Carolina Education Lotter 200, Kyle Busch, once again, kept a Truck Series regular out of victory lane. As a result, Christopher Bell and Kaz Grala remain as the only Truck Series championship-eligible drivers with 2017 wins to their credit as tickets into the postseason playoffs.

Meanwhile, Johnny Sauter keeps racking up stage points. In addition to finishing runner-up to Busch at Charlotte last Friday night, Sauter was second in both of the first two stages of the race, keeping his status as the only driver with stage points from every race stage this season intact. As a result, Sauter leads the way in points.

Here’s a look at the Camping World Truck Series standings after the North Carolina Education Lottery 200, heading into an off-weekend for the series:

1. Christopher Bell — 1 win, 7 playoff points

2. Kaz Grala — 1 win, 5 playoff points

3. Johnny Sauter — 242 points, 3 playoff points

4. Matt Crafton — 191 points, 0 playoff points

5. Chase Briscoe — 171 points, 0 playoff points

6. Ben Rhodes — 170 points, 0 playoff points

6. Timothy Peters — 170 points, 0 playoff points

8. Grant Enfinger — 147 points, 0 playoff points

__________

9. Ryan Truex — 139 points, 0 playoff points

10. Brett Moffitt — 126 points, 0 playoff points

11. John Hunter Nemechek — 124 points, 0 playoff points

12. Regan Smith — 114 points, 0 playoff points

