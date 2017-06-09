NASCAR Truck: standings after Dover International Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

When Johnny Sauter won the Bar Harbor 200 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway on June 2, he became the third winner among Truck Series championship-eligible drivers and claimed the five playoff points that came with the win. Meanwhile, Ryan Truex and Matt Crafton took the other two available playoff points last Friday, each with a stage victory.

Meanwhile, Sauter racked championship, or regular-season, points by also finishing in the top-10 in each stage, keeping his streak of top-10 finishes in all stages alive. With the stage points mounting up, Sauter continues to grow his points lead.

The other two regulars with wins, so far, this season are Johnny Sauter’s GMS Racing teammate Kaz Grala and Christopher Bell.

Here’s a look at the standings, after the Dover race and heading into Friday night’s race at Texas Motor Speedway near Fort Worth:

1. Johnny Sauter — 1 win, 8 playoff points

2. Christopher Bell — 1 win, 7 playoff points

3. Kaz Grala — 1 win, 5 playoff points

4. Matt Crafton — 232 points, 1 playoff point

5. Ben Rhodes — 215 points, 0 playoff points

6. Chase Briscoe — 208 points, 0 playoff points

7. Ryan Truex — 185 points, 1 playoff point

8. Grant Enfinger — 181 points, 0 playoff points

