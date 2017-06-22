NASCAR Truck: standings after Gateway Motorsports Park

By AMANDA VINCENT

John Hunter Nemechek’s win of the Drivin’ for Linemen 200 at Gateway Motorsports Park in Madison, Ill., near St. Louis on Saturday night was his first win of the season and made him the fourth different winner among championship-eligible drivers, so far, in the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. He joins Johnny Sauter, Christopher Bell and Kaz Grala as series regulars to visit victory lane, so far, this season. Bell leads the way in the wins column with two victories.

Meanwhile, points leader and reigning champion Johnny Sauter continues to rack up points by continually put himself inside the top-10 at the end of stages. He collected points in the first two stages at Gateway on Saturday night before finishing the race in the third position.

Here’s a look at the Camping World Truck Series standings after the June 17 running of the Drivn’ for Linemen 200 at Gateway:

1. Christopher Bell — 2 wins, 13 playoff points

2. Johnny Sauter — 1 win, 9 playoff points

3. Kaz Grala — 1 win, 5 playoff points

4. John Hunter Nemechek — 1 win, 6 playoff points

5. Matt Crafton — 318 points, 1 playoff point

6. Chase Briscoe — 311 points, 1 playoff point

7. Ben Rhodes — 281 points, 0 playoff points

8. Grant Enfinger — 265 points, 0 playoff points

__________

8. Ryan Truex — 265 points, 1 playoff point

10. Noah Gragson — 209 points, 0 playoff points

11. Timothy Peters — 194 points, 0 playoff points (missed 2 races)

12. Austin Cindric — 183 points, 0 playoff points

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (facebook.com/nascarexaminer)