NASCAR Truck: standings after Iowa Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

John Hunter Nemechek’s win of the M&Ms 200 at Iowa Speedway on June 23 was his second win of the 2017 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season, specifically his second-consecutive win. He became only the second series regular to post two wins, joining two-win driver Christopher Bell.

Meanwhile, reigning series champion Johnny Sauter collected stage points in both of the first two stages of the Iowa race, continuing his streak of earning stage points in every stage, so far, this year to go along with his second-place finish to build on his points lead. Sauter also collected a playoff point last Friday night by winning the second stage. The first-stage playoff point when to the aforementioned Bell.

Here’s a look at the Camping World Truck Series standings after the M&Ms 200 at Iowa Speedway:

Christopher Bell — 2 wins, 10 playoff points

John Hunter Nemechek — 2 wins, 11 playoff points

Johnny Sauter — 1 win, 10 playoff points

Kay Grala — 1 win, 5 playoff point

Chase Briscoe — 357 points, 1 playoff point

Matt Crafton — 338 points, 1 playoff point

Ben Rhodes — 310 points, 0 playoff points

Grant Enfinger — 300 points, 0 playoff points

Ryan Truex — 292 points, 1 playoff point

Noah Gragson — 255 points, 0 playoff points

Austin Cindric — 217 points, 0 playoff points

Timothy Peters — 194 points, 0 playoff points (no longer running all races)

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (Facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (Facebook.com/nascarexaminer)