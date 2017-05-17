NASCAR Truck: standings after Kansas Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

With Kyle Busch’s win in the Toyota Tundra 250 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City on Friday night, Truck Series regulars were shut out of victory lane, keeping Christopher Bell and Kaz Grala as the only two series championship-eligible drivers with race wins, so far, in 2017.

Busch also won both stage one and stage two, keeping series regulars from earning playoff points.

Meanwhile, with a second-place finish to Busch on Friday night, Johnny Sauter not only maintained but built onto his championship points lead.

Here’s a look at the standings after Friday night’s Toyota Tundra 250 at Kansas Speedway:

1. Christopher Bell — 1 win, 7 playoff points

2. Kaz Grala — 1 win, 5 playoff points

3. Johnny Sauter — 189 points, 3 playoff points

4. Matt Crafton — 145 points, 0 playoff points

5. Chase Briscoe — 135 points, 0 playoff points

6. Timothy Peters — 134 points, 0 playoff points

7. Ben Rhodes — 129 points, 0 playoff points

8. Grant Enfinger — 177 points, 0 playoff points

__________

9. Brett Moffitt — 107 points, 0 playoff points

10. Regan Smith — 106 points, 0 playoff points

11. John Hunter Nemechek — 101 points, 0 playoff points

12. Ryan Truex — 98 points, 0 playoff points

