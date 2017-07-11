NASCAR Truck: standings after Kentucky Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

With his wins of the Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway in Sparta on July 6, Christopher Bell became the winningest NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship-eligible driver, so far, in 2018, claiming his third win and breaking a tie he previously shared with two-race winner John Hunter Nemechek. Byron and Nemechek are the only multi-race winners among Truck Series regulars at this point in the season. Due, at least in part, to those wins, Bell and Nemechek also lead the way in playoff points — Nemechek with 11 and Byron with 19.

Championship, or regular season, points leader Johnny Sauter is the only other driver to have double digits in playoff points with 10, due partly to his race win earlier this season.

In addition to Bell collecting five playoff points for his win at Kentucky, Ben Rhodes and Noah Gragson also garnered playoff points in the Bluegrass State, each winning one of the first two stages of the race.

Here’s a look at the standings after the Buckle Up In Your Truck 225 at Kentucky Speedway:

1. Christopher Bell — 3 wins, 19 playoff points

2. John Hunter Nemechek — 2 wins, 11 playoff points

3. Johnny Sauter — 1 win, 10 playoff points

4. Kaz Grala — 1 win, 5 playoff points

5. Chase Briscoe — 390 points, 1 playoff point

6. Matt Crafton — 375 points, 1 playoff point

7. Ben Rhodes — 330 points, 1 playoff point

8. Grant Enfinger — 316 points, 0 playoff points

__________

9. Ryan Truex — 315 points, 1 playoff point

10. Noah Gragson — 299 points, 1 playoff point

