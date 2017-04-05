NASCAR Truck: standings after Martinsville Speedway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Johnny Sauter is the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series championship points leader after Saturday’s Alpha Energy Solutions 250 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway. Although he didn’t win the race, instead finishing runner-up to Chase Elliott, Martinsville was a good race for Sauter, points-wise. He took max point in the second stage of the race for a playoff point and 10 championship, or regular-season, points. He also finished second in the first stage and the final, race-ending stage.

Meanwhile, two other Truck Series championship-eligible drivers have marks in the wins column — Kaz Grala in the season-opener at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway and Christopher Bell the following week at Atlanta Motor Speedway — all but clinching their spots in the season-ending playoffs.

Here’s a look at the standings after three races, heading into a more than a month break for the series:

1. Christopher Bell (1 win, 7 playoff points)

2. Kaz Grala (1 win, 5 playoff points)

3. Johnny Sauter (140 points, 3 playoff points)

4. Matt Crafton (117 points)

5. Timothy Peters (110 points)

6. Ben Rhodes (103 points)

7. Chase Briscoe (93 points)

8. Grant Enfinger (84 points)

______ playoff cut-off______

9. Regan Smith (81 points)

10. Brett Moffitt (73 points)

