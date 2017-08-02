NASCAR Truck: standings after Pocono Raceway

By AMANDA VINCENT

Christopher Bell continued to show himself as the class of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series field Saturday with his fourth win of the season in the Overton’s 150 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pa. Exactly one third of the races, so far, this year have been won by Bell.

Nine of the 12 races, so far, in 2017 have been won by Truck Series championship-eligible drivers, with two-time winner John Hunter Nemechek being the other multi-race winner among the lot.

Other winners include former champions Matt Crafton and Johnny Sauter and Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway race winner Kaz Grala.

With his win Saturday at Pocono, Bell also took over the points lead from Sauter. And due, at least in part, to his four trips to victory lane, Bell leads the way in playoff points with 24.

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch won first of the first two stages, keeping Truck Series championship-eligible drivers from getting those playoff points.

Here’s a look at the standings after the Overton’s 150 at Pocono Raceway:

1. Christopher Bell — 4 wins, 24 playoff points

2. John Hunter Nemechek — 2 wins, 11 playoff points

3. Johnny Sauter — 1 win, 10 playoff points

4. Matt Crafton — 1 win, 7 playoff points

5. Kaz Grala — 1 win, 5 playoff points

6. Chase Briscoe — 470 points, 1 playoff point

7. Ben Rhodes — 387 points, 1 playoff point

8. Ryan Truex — 386 points, 1 playoff point

__________

9. Grant Enfinger — 382 points, 0 playoff points

10. Noah Gragson — 345 points, 1 playoff point

11. Austin Cindric — 324 points, 0 playoff points

12. Justin Haley — 285 points, 0 playoff points

Follow Auto Racing Daily on Twitter @AutoRacingDaily or like Auto Racing Daily on Facebook (Facebook.com/autorcngdaily). Amanda’s also on Twitter @NASCARexaminer and has a fan/like page on Facebook (Facebook.com/nascarexaminer)