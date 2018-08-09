NASCAR Truck: Stefan Parsons plans debut at Bristol

By AMANDA VINCENT

Stefan Parsons plans to make his NASCAR Camping World Truck Series debut Aug. 11 at Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway. He’ll be behind the wheel of the No. 15 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet.

“I’m super excited to make my truck debut at Bristol,” Parsons said. “I can’t thank Jay Robinson and everyone at Premium Motorsports enough, as well as James Finch and Phoenix Construction for giving me this opportunity. I’m excited to work with Mike Hillman Sr. & Peter Sospenzo as I make my NASCAR debut in the No. 15 Phoenix Construction Chevy Silverado. “This is something I’ve been dreaming about my whole life, and I can’t put into words what this means to me. My family has a history of winning at Bristol and I hope to continue the tradition.”

Parsons is the son of former NASCAR driver Phil Parsons and nephew of 1973 NASCAR premier-series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Benny Parsons. He competes in the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series and CARS Tour Series. He’ll be sponsored by Phoenix Construction, owned by former NASCAR team owner James Finch, for the Bristol race.

