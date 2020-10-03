NASCAR Truck: Stewart Friesen, Codie Rohrbaugh lose points at Las Vegas

By AMANDA VINCENT

Trip Bruce, crew chief for Stewart Friesen on the No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing team, and Doug George, crew chief for Codie Rohrbaugh on the No. 9 CR7 Motorsports team, have been ejected from Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway ahead of Saturday’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race there because of an issue discovered during pre-race inspection.

The ejections were a result of an issue with vent holes at the truck bed that are supposed to b configured only for air intake.

The drivers and their race teams also were docked 20 driver and owner points because of the infractions. The Talladega race is the third race of the 2020 Truck Series playoffs, making it an elimination race, but neither Friesen nor Rohrbaugh are in the playoffs.

Friesen will line up 13th and Rohrbaugh 34th on Saturday’s 39-truck starting grid. Playoff drivers Sheldon Creed and Austin Hill will start first and second. Below, is the starting grid for the Chevrolet Silverado 250:

