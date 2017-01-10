NASCAR Truck: Stewart Friesen goes full-time

By AMANDA VINCENT

Chris Larsen and Stewart Friesen have formed Halmar Friesen Racing that will field a No. 52 Chevrolet in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series in 2017. Friesen will drive the truck. Halmar International, owned by Larsen, will be the primary sponsor.

“I’m super excited to be part of the Halmar Friesen Racing team,” Friesen said. “We did a bit of racing last year to get our feet wet on asphalt, and we were pleased with our success. Everything we have going on with Tommy (Baldwin) is exciting. It’s great to have his experience guiding our team so we can hit the ground running in Daytona.”

Former NASCAR premier series crew chief and car owner Tommy Baldwin will manage the day-to-day operations for the new team, according to a press release. Trip Bruce will be Friesen’s crew chief.

Friesen competed in six Truck Series races last season in an entry fielded by Larsen, beginning with the series’ lone yearly dirt race at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio. His best finish was a 13th-place showing at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

“We got our feet wet at Eldora last season, mostly, because we wanted to have some fun,” Larsen said. “After that, we ran several more races to get a sense of where we were. When an opportunity came to work with Tommy, and it was a no-brainer for us. Because of the relationship with Tommy, we have committed to running the whole season. We know we will be prepared; we have good equipment and a great driver.”

Friesen made a name for himself in the racing community in modifieds and sprint cars.

